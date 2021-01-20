JustInvest LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

