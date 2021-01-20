JustInvest LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

