JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 988.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $459.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

