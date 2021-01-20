JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $33.17 on Major Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $33.17 or 0.00095407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $1.59 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00256732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064418 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,474 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

