Juventus Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for $9.67 or 0.00027341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00252745 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

