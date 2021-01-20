Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 23.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $489.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.