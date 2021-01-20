Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Trading Up 18.8%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) was up 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 1,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

About Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

