KARMA Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. KARMA has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $34.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 58.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get KARMA alerts:

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

