Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $52.15. Approximately 102,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 42,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 923.43% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

