KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.25

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 4714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

