KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Up 5.5%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 2,865,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,669,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,906 shares of company stock worth $14,901,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

