Keep3rV1 Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $320.20 or 0.00905632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $64.04 million and $16.05 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00252745 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.