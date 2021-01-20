Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $11.58 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $11.58 or 0.00033489 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $849,964.62 and $113,226.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,389 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars.

