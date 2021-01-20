Keep4r Price Tops $12.15 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Keep4r has a market cap of $891,952.57 and approximately $116,358.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $12.15 or 0.00034982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00050565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00120336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064400 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,389 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

