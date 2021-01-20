KeeperDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $462,756.00 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $462,756.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for about $391.05 or 0.01122441 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036511 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

