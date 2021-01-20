Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78.
- On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34.
K stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 5,194,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,152. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on K. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
