Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34.

K stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 5,194,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,152. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on K. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.