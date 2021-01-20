Kellogg Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 1,938 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,878. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

