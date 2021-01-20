Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 11%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,720,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,125,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

