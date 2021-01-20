Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 841,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,208. The stock has a market cap of C$377.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. Analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.0200939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.