Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KOYJF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

