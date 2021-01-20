Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.64

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

