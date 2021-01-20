Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 26,521 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,775,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,594,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.85. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

