Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 318.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period. Daido Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,662,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 948,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after buying an additional 490,496 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,739. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.