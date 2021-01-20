Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 166,512 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $129,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $13,704,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $200.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.