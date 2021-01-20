Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,254 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,680,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

