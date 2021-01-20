Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 249.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 200,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

