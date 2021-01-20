Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.40 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,668 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,378,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,629,000 after buying an additional 849,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,213,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651,042 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.