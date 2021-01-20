Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $21.63 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.79% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FSKR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSKR shares. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.