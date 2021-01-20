Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,554 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $7.08 on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. 438,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The company has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total value of $2,237,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,499 shares of company stock valued at $37,478,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

