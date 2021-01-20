Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

In related news, Director John Russell purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

