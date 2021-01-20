KeyCorp Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $634.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.27.

NFLX stock opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.65. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

