KickToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $175,852.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $739,892.19 and approximately $175,852.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

