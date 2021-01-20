Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 2,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,698. The stock has a market cap of $542.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

