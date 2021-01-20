Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 194,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 201,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $554.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

