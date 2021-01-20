Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. 7,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,335. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

