Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $65.02 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Kin has a total market cap of $65.02 million and $514,664.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00050836 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00120255 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008134 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00258883 BTC.
Kin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Kin
Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.