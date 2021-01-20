Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $65.02 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Kin has a total market cap of $65.02 million and $514,664.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00050836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00120255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00258883 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

