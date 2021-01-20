Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by 107.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,164,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882,000. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

