Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.92 EPS.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 13,968,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882,000. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

