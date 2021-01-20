Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 14,068,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

