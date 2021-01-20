Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89.
Shares of KMI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 14,068,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
