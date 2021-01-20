Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Kinder Morgan also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.92 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,968,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

