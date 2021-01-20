King DAG (KDAG) Market Cap Hits $13.28 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and $51,571.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

