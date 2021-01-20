Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $21,838.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00050316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00119156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00251182 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,737.50 or 0.94860096 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.