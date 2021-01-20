Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.