Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading 17.7% Higher

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price traded up 17.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $23.55. 2,412,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,315,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIRK. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.