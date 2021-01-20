Klever (KLV) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Klever has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $19.71 million and $36,554.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00050316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00119156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00251182 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,737.50 or 0.94860096 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,315,969,006 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

