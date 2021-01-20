KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $578.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

