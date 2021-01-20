Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.20

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 155837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several research firms have commented on KMTUY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.