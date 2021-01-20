Komodo Hits Market Cap of $78.88 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00088977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00034761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 116.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,769,435 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.