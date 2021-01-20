Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.90 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $76.16 million and $8.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00271831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00034478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,765,488 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

