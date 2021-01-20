Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$749,600.00 and a PE ratio of -9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) Company Profile (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.